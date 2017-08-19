A woman who’s spent thousands to look like Ivanka Trump shows why she’s on “Botched”

On Friday night’s episode of “Botched,” patient Tiffany, who has already spent a pretty penny in her quest to look just like Ivanka Trump, stopped by to see if the doctors could help her resemble her idol more closely.

“I’ve had 13 surgeries,” she told Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow. “And I was so pretty before, but I’m just more elegant now.”

“In what period of time?” Dr. Nassif asked her.

“Almost a year,” she answered before adding that she was on the operating table a total of three times and had multiple surgeries done on each occasion.





Tiffany explained that she began her mission to look like the first daughter after her 10-year marriage failed. She sees Ivanka Trump as a “role model for all women” and, therefore, aspires to look just like her. Her operations have included two boob jobs, a nose job, an eyelid lift, liposuction on her stomach and buttocks.

Despite the numerous procedures, Tiffany still isn’t satisfied and wanted the doctors to smooth out a “bump” on her nose. However, they told her that they would not meet her request as her previous nose job was just four months ago.

“Tiffany should give it time and wait to get any more surgery done, in say, four years!” Dr. Dubrow joked.

