A year after splitting from Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga is engaged again

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are getting ready to walk down the aisle!

According to US Weekly, the “Born this Way” singer and the talent agent secretly got engaged this summer. Carino, true to tradition, reportedly got Gaga’s father’s blessing before putting a ring on it.

A source claims that wedding plans are on hold as of now as Gaga is continuing to focus on her health.

RELATED: Lady Gaga celebrates her late friend Sonja with a series of social media tributes

The singer suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes her joint and muscle pain as well as mood and memory issues as well as fatigue. She opened up about the disorder in her recent Netflix documentary, “Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two” and recently postponed some of her European tour to focus on her health.





Gaga was previously engaged to “Chicago Fire” stud Taylor Kinney who proposed to her with a stunning heart-shaped diamond on Valentine’s Day 2015. The two called it quits in the summer of 2016 after nearly five years together.

Following the split, Gaga called Kinney her “soulmate” but blamed long distance and their “complicated schedules” on the breakup in a post to fans on Instagram.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other,” she wrote at the time.

The Grammy Award winner first went public with her new romance after the two were reportedly spotted kissing at the Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX in February.