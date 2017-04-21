A young Steve Irwin looks shockingly JUST like his son

“Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin’s legacy is living on through his children, Bindi and Robert. In a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” Robert shared his love and knowledge of animals.

He also shared another revelation: He looks almost identical to his father at a young age.

Robert even admitted, “when my mom first showed [the picture] to me, I thought it was me.”





After talking about his resemblance with his father, Robert drove right into showing off a scorpion and baby black bears.

It was so much fun playing with some incredible animals on the @fallontonight show! Thank you for watching and if you missed it, check out the link in my bio to see the whole segment!🦎 A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

This was Robert’s second time appearing on the “Tonight Show.”

The Irwin family continues their work at the Australia Zoo, which was founded by Steve Irwin’s parents.