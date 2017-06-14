A YouTube star has been arrested after allegedly creating child pornography using his underage fans

YouTube star and singer Austin Jones has been arrested on alleged child pornography charges.

According to PEOPLE, Jones was taken into custody on Monday and charged on two federal counts of producing child pornography. Jones has reportedly been accused of having underage girls “prove” that they are big fans of Jones by sending him explicit videos of themselves. The two girls reportedly sent multiple videos over social media, one in August 2016 and the other in May 2017.

There is no word if Jones has entered a plea to the charges or if has an attorney. He is still in custody. He has reportedly faced allegations of inappropriate behavior after being accused of lying about his age to get young girls to send videos of themselves twerking to them.

Jones has more than 500,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.