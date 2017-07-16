Aaron Carter and his girlfriend got arrested after their party allegedly continued in the car

ABC News reported that the 29-year-old singer was charged with DUI, as well as possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and “drug-related objects,” according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter’s girlfriend, Madison Parker, also was arrested on charges of possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of officers, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As of early Sunday, Carter was still in police custody, ABC News reported. The outlet did not say whether Parker was still in custody.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” Carter, younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, had been slated to perform in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday. His official Twitter account posted that the singer would not “make his set time” because of “transportation issues.”