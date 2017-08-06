Aaron Carter and his girlfriend made a serious change before he came out as bisexual

Amid his tough year with the death of his father and an arrest, Aaron Carter penned an emotional note to his fans coming out as bisexual over the weekend. But Carter’s announcement didn’t come without him making a significant change in his life first.

TMZ reports that Carter broke up with ex-girlfriend Madison Parker nearly a week ago.

Carter’s representative said that the decision was mutual. And while the decision was said to have been a long time coming, his representative said that the pair “love each other and respect one another dearly.”





The emotional note he wrote to his fans can be viewed below, courtesy of his Twitter account: