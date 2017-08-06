Aaron Carter confirms he is bisexual in emotional note to fans

In a note to fans on Saturday night, pop singer Aaron Carter confirmed that he is bisexual.

Carter’s note to fans comes after a tumultuous year for the singer. In May, Carter’s father passed away unexpectedly. The rest of the year has been marred by an arrest, an admission of an eating disorder and a public back-and-forth with his older brother, Nick Carter.

According to Carter, his feelings don’t bring him shame, though they did represent a weight he had long wanted to lift off himself.





“[W]hen I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” Carter explained.

Though the note was about his sexuality, Carter reminded his fans that he will be defined by his music, not his sexual preferences.

“Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us,” Carter wrote.

The next morning, the singer thanked his fans for all their support.