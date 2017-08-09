Aaron Carter is “looking forward to the future” after making a huge personal announcement

Days after publicly announcing that he’s bisexual, Aaron Carter said he’s “really looking forward to the future” whether it’s with “a man or a woman” during an interview on The Bert Show, which will air on Wednesday.

“To be honest, I’ve been thinking about it for many years,” Carter said of his decision to share the news about his sexuality. “I just felt like it was something I needed to do … It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on December 7th this year.”





Carter knew he was attracted to both sexes when he was as young as 12, but kept it a secret for a very long time.

“The process is at your own pace and when you feel comfortable,” he said. “There might be a lot of people who don’t agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do. I was shocked — I was blown away. My fans know that I’m a heart on the sleeve kinda guy. That’s the way I am.”

The singer, who broke up with his girlfriend Madison Parker about a week before making the personal announcement, is currently “a single man.”

“And whether I choose to be with a woman or a man is my decision,” he said. “I find men and women attractive, and that’s never gonna change.”

