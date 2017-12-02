“If there’s one lesson I’ve learned this year, it’s to not dwell on the past, but live for the future,” Carter tweeted on this week. “I’m so excited for what 2018 will bring for my musical career and for my life.”

If there’s one lesson I’ve learned this year it’s to not dwell on the past, but to live for the future. I’m so excited for what 2018 will bring for my musical career and for my life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2017

Carter has kept his fans updated on his rehabilitation process, sharing before and after photos as he began putting on weight, and he’s feeling “amazing.”

RELATED: One week after leaving rehab, Aaron Carter has checked himself back in

This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way! 🙏🏻 A post shared by @aaroncarter on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

The singer is reportedly preparing to release a brand new album in 2018, which will be the first time he’s done so in 15 years. A few weeks ago, he shared a photo featuring him in the record studio working on his new music.

“Back in the lab,” he captioned the shot.

Back in the lab. A post shared by @aaroncarter on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Carter has had a rough few months after being arrested for a DUI over the summer. This week, charges were finally filed, and the singer is facing a DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. While he failed field sobriety tests, he’s maintained that he doesn’t drink.

RELATED: Aaron Carter is moving on after only two weeks in rehab due to “personal matters”