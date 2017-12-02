Menu
Aaron Carter has left the health and wellness center he had been receiving treatment at for the past few months, and he’s feeling much better after putting on over 40 pounds and is looking forward for what the next year has in store for him.


“If there’s one lesson I’ve learned this year, it’s to  not dwell on the past, but live for the future,” Carter tweeted on this week. “I’m so excited for what 2018 will bring for my musical career and for my life.”

Carter has kept his fans updated on his rehabilitation process, sharing before and after photos as he began putting on weight, and he’s feeling “amazing.”

The singer is reportedly preparing to release a brand new album in 2018, which will be the first time he’s done so in 15 years. A few weeks ago, he shared a photo featuring him in the record studio working on his new music.

“Back in the lab,” he captioned the shot.

Back in the lab.

A post shared by @aaroncarter on

Carter has had a rough few months after being arrested for a DUI over the summer. This week, charges were finally filed, and the singer is facing a DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. While he failed field sobriety tests, he’s maintained that he doesn’t drink.

Aaron Carter is looking forward to what the future holds after getting healthy with a big weight gain Instagram/Aaron Carter
