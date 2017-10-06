Aaron Carter is moving on after only two weeks in rehab due to “personal matters”

Child star Aaron Carter has left rehab after a two-week-long stint in a facility, and he’s now heading home to Florida.

Carter has had a tough couple of months, after a DUI in July that landed his mugshot in all the gossip magazines. Then, in late September, he entered rehab, saying “only I can change my life.”

But, only two weeks later, he’s out. In a statement to E!, Carter’s rep said “several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate in person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best possible person.”





The 29-year-old pop star claims that he is innocent of the DUI charges and that he was targeted because he “is famous,” People reported. Carter was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. His girlfriend was in the car and was also charged with possession.

Friends have been worried about the singer, with multiple “welfare checks” happening at his home in Florida. One caller told police in early September that Carter looked strung out, saying that he was slurring his words and his “skin color was off.” Though he’s been out of the spotlight for a while, he released a new album in January.