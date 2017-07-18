Aaron Carter rips brother Nick after family feud goes public

Pop singer Aaron Carter criticized his famous brother this week, shortly after Nick Carter reached out via social media to his flesh and blood.

Aaron was recently arrested in Georgia for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. After news of his arrested circulated, Aaron’s brother Nick posted about his brother on Twitter.

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Family isn't always easy,be we're all here for you. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” Nick wrote.





“Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you.”

In a recent response, Aaron chided his brother for making such a statement.

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

“If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?”

“That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

RELATED: The luckiest driver on Planet Earth escaped a nasty wreck in New Jersey, and no one has a clue how Aaron would later clarify to fans that he was not using hardcore drugs.