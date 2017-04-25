Abby Lee Miller has come forward with some hard to believe accusations about the producers of “Dance Moms”

Abby Lee Miller claims the “Dance Moms” producers kept her fat.

The former reality star opened up in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight before she underwent weight loss surgery to remove nearly 80 percent of her stomach.

“If I was trying to be vegan, [they would] hand me a hoagie sandwich or Italian sub from somewhere,” she said. “I’m like, ‘What is this, lunch meat? I can’t eat this!’”

Miller claimed she is trying to get in better shape ahead of her upcoming court date in May.





“I hate what I look like on TV and I want to look better and nothing makes the mothers more jealous,” she said. “There’s your motivation. Payback’s a bitch.”

Ahead of her surgery, Miller broke down about her fears before going under the knife.

“There’s nobody freaking out if something happens to me,” she said in the interview that aired on April 24.

Miller has been facing her fair share of legal problems after allegedly committing bankruptcy fraud. She reportedly hid money in secret bank accounts adding up to $755,000.