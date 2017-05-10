Abby Lee Miller sure doesn’t sound like someone who’s headed to prison

Former “Dance Mom” Abby Lee Miller will serve one year in prison and 2 years’ probation for fraud and other charges as she attempted to declare bankruptcy while hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars from the IRS.

In a new interview with ET Online, however, she says she’s “relieved” and “peaceful” about her coming jail time.

Her case says Miller earned some $775,000 for “Dance Moms” and a spinoff show, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Comptition.” All of that money was funneled to secret bank accounts in 2012 and 2013. She tried to file for bankruptcy in 2015, but failed to hide those earnings adequately.





She’s filed for bankruptcy at least twice, once in 2010 and once in 2015. In 2010, Miller claimed that she owed $400,000 in back taxes.

Along with bankruptcy fraud, Miller was charged with bringing currency into the United States in excess of $10,000. In 2014, she recruited friends to help her smuggle $120,000 into the country illegally. She forfeited those funds as part of her sentencing agreement, according to People.

Today, Miller spoke to ET Online about the charges and the sentence, sounding an unusually casual and optimistic tone about her coming year behind bars.

“There’s a few physical limitations, dietary limitations, of course, but it’ll be OK […] I just know what I know and I do the best I can,” she told ET. “I know that I didn’t make the right decisions all the time.”

Miller says she’ll be working on a new show from behind bars, one with dancing in it.

She did, however, sound a tone of regret for her actions, adding that she was “certainly ashamed” of what she’d done.

“My friends and colleagues have shed tears because of my careless mistakes. I have accepted responsibility for my actions,” she told ET Online.

It’s not known right now whether she will serve her time in Pennsylvania or California.