ABC addresses that rumored Taylor Swift surprise on Good Morning America

Taylor Swift fans will be disappointed to learn that the singer will not be following up last week’s Good Morning America appearance with a surprise one.

TMZ reports that a fan first “discovered” the “appearance” by performing a DirectTV search of her name — finding that she was seemingly scheduled to show up on GMA on the morning of 8/31.

As it hadn’t been announced anywhere else, people assumed the appearance would be a surprise — one that might yield more new music off her upcoming album, “Reputation.” Swift released the video for her first single from the albm, “Look What You Made Me Do,” earlier this week.





Now, TMZ says it’s not going to happen, citing sources at ABC who say she’s not scheduled to perform or interview with the network.

The DirectTV entry may have been a mistake.