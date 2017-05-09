ABC just announced big news about a possible reboot of everyone’s favorite reality singing competition

Start warming up your vocals, amateur singers because “American Idol” is coming back!

According to PEOPLE, ABC has confirmed the reality singing competition is returning to a television near you for a all-new season. ABC has reportedly beat Fox and NBC for the reboot. “American Idol” originally aired on Fox for 15 seasons from 2002 to 2016.

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach was the one to share the news on Tuesday’s show. Hosts, judges and a premiere date for the show will reportedly be announced at a later time.

Of course, there are rumors that Ryan Seacrest will return as the host. On Monday’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” he addressed the rumors to the audience saying he had not “gotten that far” with the network yet.





“I had no idea it was being talked about to come here until late last week I heard a rumor in the news and made a phone call, and they said, ‘Yeah, it may actually end up here.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s kind of good to know since I work here,’” he said. “So what I do know is, apparently it’s unofficial but very close to being said it will be here. I don’t know if I can host it.”

But, Ripa seemed into it adding, “You can disconnect for that! On the days where it is the day after, I will totally …you won’t even have to think, I will do it all!”

Sources close to Seacrest did admit that he is already busy with other commitments that could keep him out of the “Idol” reboot.

“His plate is obviously pretty full already,” the source told PEOPLE. “His priority is ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan,’ he has big commitments to iHeartRadio daily and the syndicated radio show.”

The source continued, “There have been no formal discussions with Ryan about his involvement, but he may well be open to it … in the right capacity and if it fit in with his other commitments.”

ABC is reportedly planning to announce further details of the “Idol” reboot to advertisers this month.