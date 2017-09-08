Actor James Franco reveals he no longer watches these kinds of mature videos

James Franco has watched his last skin flick.

The actor revealed that he no longer watches pornography in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. The 39-year-old actor said he “watched it in [his] day” but doesn’t anymore.

“I have no moralistic stand against it by any means, but in unregulated capitalism, I think that’s one of the main points of our show,” he explained. “There’s always these people, a select few, who sort of come out on top, and the rest are just thrown under the bus.”

RELATED: Former “Today” anchor Tamron Hall gets ensnared in Jesse Jackson Jr.’s messy divorce.





The actor shared these thoughts at the New York premiere of his new HBO series “The Deuce.” The series details the rise of the porn industry in New York City in the 1970s and also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal also had some concerns about the part.

“I asked for a producing credit after they asked me to do it because only three of the eight scripts were written, and I was being asked to play a sex worker in 2017, which I think is a very delicate thing,” she told Us Weekly. “As much as I really wanted to do it, and I wished I could just say yes, I knew I had to have some kind of guarantee that I would be a collaborator, that I would be a part of the storytelling and a part of what the piece ultimately says.”

Franco also said it was his friend and actress Rashida Jones who made him aware of a lot of the issues in the porn industry with her documentary “Hot Girls Wanted.”

“These young women [in porn] are not protected. They have a union. It’s just completely unregulated,” he explained. “They go out to Florida … and nobody is there to protect them. There’s no laws to protect them, and that is very much the case in our show as well.”