Actor James Woods clarifies those rumors of retirement

Don’t panic, movie buffs: James Woods is not retiring just yet.

Woods took to social media on Sunday to address the rumors with a Mark Twain tribute about the hoax that he was mistakenly reported dead.

The reports of my retirement are greatly exaggerated… (😉 to Mark Twain) — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 8, 2017

Last week, Woods made headlines after he seemed to retire from entertainment in a press release about the sale of his Rhode Island home. In the announcement, he mentioned that the sale of his home and other properties was to “simplify his life” and give him time to enjoy his passions including photography, antiquing and poker, among others.





But apparently, none of that was true.

“My career is not going to end in a real estate announcement,” he told The Washington Post.

He continued, “It’s just funny. My agent said, ‘Are you retired?’ I said, ‘I don’t think so, am I?'”

Guess not.

