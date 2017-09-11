Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers relapsed into alcohol use after his wife suffered a miscarriage

Photos of actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers appearing intoxicated in a Dublin airport lead to to heartbreaking news over the weekend after his wife Mara Lane revealed she had suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with their second child.

Lane took to social media following the incident and said that her husband was having a difficult time dealing with the loss.

“Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of a lion and a woman.





“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know,” she continued. “I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”

She defended her husband and also addressed the photographer who snapped photos of Meyers.

“Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don’t know. We forgive you,” she wrote.

Meyers entered rehab for alcohol addiction in 2007 and 2010.

