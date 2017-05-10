Actor known for roles in Quentin Tarantino films dies at 77

Character actor Michael Parks has died at 77, according to PEOPLE. Parks began his decades-long career in the ’60s, starring in TV shows like “Perry Mason” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” He would later appear in shows and movies like “Then Came Bronson” and “Twin Peaks.”

In recent years, Parks has been known for his collaborations with directors Quentin Tarantino, Kevin Smith and Robert Rodriguez. His role as Texas Ranger Earl McGraw is his most known role, appearing in several Tarantino-related productions including “Kill Bill Vol. 1” (where he also played former gangster Esteban Vihaio in “Kill Bill Vol.2”), “Grindhouse” and “From Dusk Till Dawn.”





Smith, who directed Parks in the film “Tusk,” took to Instagram to write a eulogy for the actor, calling Parks “the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform.”

Parks is survived by his wife Oriana and son James.