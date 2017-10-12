James Van Der Beek shares personal experience with sexual harassment in Hollywood

In the wake of numerous sexual misconduct claims against producer Harvey Weinstein, actor James Van Der Beek shared that he, too, has been “grabbed by older, powerful men” in Hollywood.
“I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,” the “Dawson’s Creek” alum tweeted, adding, “I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”
Van Der Beek did not name the men who had touched him inappropriately.
“What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal,” Van Der Beek wrote. “What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out.”
Van Der Beek isn’t the first man to share his own sexual assault story. Actor and former NFL linebacker Terry Crews tweeted Tuesday that he had been groped by a “high level Hollywood executive.”