Actor Ryan Reynolds opens up about how he once saved his nephew’s life

Not all heroes wear capes.

This week, actor Ryan Reynolds posted a photo on Instagram after attending a CPR class and revealed that he once saved his nephew’s life after learning the skill.

“Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy shit, I ended up saving my nephew’s life because I knew what to do! True story!” he wrote in the caption. “Yesterday I took a refresher course — focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it’s also kinda, sorta fun. Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.”





Reynold’s wife, Blake Lively posted a similar photo from the CPR course and urged other parents to take the same classes.

“ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE– I can’t recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers. Google ‘infant CPR class near me’ and you’ll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven’t done it, you will love it. It’s so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind. ❤️👶👶🏻👶🏼👶🏽👶🏾👶🏿❤️🏥,” she wrote in the photo of herself with the CPR dummies.

The couple has been married since 2012 and have two children together: James, 3, and Ines, 9 months.