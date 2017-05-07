Actors Luke and Owen Wilson have confirmed the shocking death of their father, Robert A. Wilson

Rest in peace, Robert A. Wilson.

The father of actors Luke and Owen Wilson reportedly passed away on Friday after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 75 years old.

Luke Wilson confirmed the news of his father’s passing to the Dallas Morning News. Robert “Bob” Wilson was reportedly a prominent figure in television and is said to have paved the way for KERA, North Texas’ public broadcasting station. He reportedly inspired the 2011 documentary “Bob Wilson and the Early Years of KERA,” however, he was too sick at the time to attend the release.





Bob Wilson, Television Executive and Father of Luke and Owen Wilson, Has Died https://t.co/jmpPPHW05H — People Magazine (@people) May 7, 2017

In his 50-year-long career, Bob Wilson was said to have inspired many, including Jim Lehrer, whom he hired to create and host “Newsroom.”

“This man operated at full blast,” Lehrer continued. “Neither one of us knew a damn thing about television, but Bobby had it in him, and he put KERA on the map.”

Bob Wilson is shrived by his wife, Laura, three sons, Luke, Owen and Andrew, and multiple grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in his memory to PBS.

(H/T PEOPLE)