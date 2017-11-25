Lisa Rinna left very little to the imagination with a post-Thanksgiving Instagram post in which she poses for the camera wearing a tiny, black bikini.





“Motivating myself,” she captioned the sultry snap, which appears to have been taken after enjoying a Thanksgiving feast.

Motivating myself. 🦃💃🏻🕺🏻 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:34am PST

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spent the holiday with her husband Harry Hamlin and their two daughters Amelia, 16, and Delilah, 19. Sharing a sweet family photo, she commemorated the special day with a touching message.

“What are you most Thankful for?” she wrote. “I think you all know how blessed and thankful and grateful I am for my family and my favorite humans on the planet. Plus my Mom Lois. She just wasn’t in this shot, so she gets her own post.”

RELATED: Actress Lisa Rinna just shared heartbreaking news with her fans about her family

What are you most Thankful for? I think you all know how blessed and thankful and grateful I am for my family and my favorite humans on the planet. Plus my Mom Lois. She just wasn’t in this shot, so she gets her own post. 🙏🏼❤️ #family A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:51am PST

Earlier this month, Rinna lamented the fact that her teen daughters are growing up, sharing some bittersweet news about their recent life milestones.

“One child moving to NYC today and one taking her driving permit test,” she tweeted, revealing that her eldest daughter was planning to move across the country, while her younger child was about to get behind the wheel of a car.

One child moving to NYC today and one taking her driving permit test. 😩 — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) November 3, 2017

Including a sad face emoji, it’s clear the proud mom isn’t quite ready for her girls to be all grown up just yet.

RELATED: This “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed totally nude in this racy Instagram post