Bombshell actress Elizabeth Hurley is still smoking hot in a bikini at age 52
Lisa Rinna left very little to the imagination with a post-Thanksgiving Instagram post in which she poses for the camera wearing a tiny, black bikini.


“Motivating myself,” she captioned the sultry snap, which appears to have been taken after enjoying a Thanksgiving feast.

Motivating myself. 🦃💃🏻🕺🏻

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spent the holiday with her husband Harry Hamlin and their two daughters Amelia, 16, and Delilah, 19. Sharing a sweet family photo, she commemorated the special day with a touching message.

“What are you most Thankful for?” she wrote. “I think you all know how blessed and thankful and grateful I am for my family and my favorite humans on the planet. Plus my Mom Lois. She just wasn’t in this shot, so she gets her own post.”

Earlier this month, Rinna lamented the fact that her teen daughters are growing up, sharing some bittersweet news about their recent life milestones.

“One child moving to NYC today and one taking her driving permit test,” she tweeted, revealing that her eldest daughter was planning to move across the country, while her younger child was about to get behind the wheel of a car.

Including a sad face emoji, it’s clear the proud mom isn’t quite ready for her girls to be all grown up just yet.

Actress and “Real Housewife” Lisa Rinna strips down to a teenie weenie bikini in a racy Instagram post Instagram/Lisa Rinna
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
