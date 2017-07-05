Actress Busy Philipps sprang into action to save her daughter, who was about to go over the edge in an infinity pool

Busy Philipps went into full-blown mama bear mode to save her daughter Cricket.

On Tuesday night, the former “Dawson’s Creek” actress jumped into an infinity pool when she noticed her 4-year-old daughter who was on a float was dangerously close to the edge. The incident reportedly happened as the family vacation at a friend’s house in South Carolina.

“Cricket was on the float and screaming, ‘Help, Help!,’ and there was no one else that could do it,” the actress explained on her Instagram story. “So I had to jump in with my dress on and rescue her. And now I’m very wet and uncomfortable, and it’s so humid here, I’m never drying off. But it’s okay. Cricket didn’t go over the edge of the infinity pool.”





“Just had to jump into my friends pool with my clothes on cause Cricket was on a pool float that was about to go over the edge of the infinity pool and there was no one to help her in the pool and that’s just what you do, I guess. She’s fine. So am I. But I’m pretty soaking wet. So there’s that. HAPPY 4TH,” she captioned the post rescue shot of herself in the pool, fully dressed.

Prior to the incident, the mother of two shared a sweet image of her baby girl.

“[Cricket] asked us if she could just get into the pool and stay on the steps ’cause no one else was in the pool. So we were like, ‘Sure,’ ” she said. “But my friends have these cool pool floaties like everyone has. You know, like the swans and the giant ducks and whatever. And they had this big surfboard one. And at some point, she climbed onto the surfboard.”

“So then she’s sitting on the middle of this inflatable surfboard,” Philipps continued. “And it just takes her over to the edge of the infinity pool. And at my friend’s house. It’s amazing, but at the other side of the infinity pool is just a straight drop down, like, 10 feet into marshland.”

The actress said that though it wasn’t an “emergency situation” her daughter was panicking as she approached the edge.

“We were all sitting there and were like, ‘Am I doing this? I guess I got to do this,’” she said. “I just took my shoes off, put my phone down and just jumped into the pool and got her.”