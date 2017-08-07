Actress Jessica Alba shares heartbreaking news about her family in an emotional post on Instagram

Rest in peace, Bowie.

On Monday, Jessica Alba took to Instagram to share the news that her beloved family dog passed away.

“Came home to a dog-less home. Our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders,” Alba wrote after she returned home from a press tour in New York. “It’s been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. 💔 Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie.”

Came home to a dog less home- our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. 😔 it's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. 💔 Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Bowie’s death comes just two weeks after she announced that their pug Sid had died.

“Our sweet Sid passed this morning. She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in ‘Honey’ and endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden,” she wrote. “She was the best friend a girl could ask for.”

Sid reportedly died just days after the family returned from vacation in Hawaii.