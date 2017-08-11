Actress Leah Remini says actress Elisabeth Moss can’t talk to her due to her speaking out against the Church of Scientology

“The King of Queens” actress Leah Remini famously left the Church of Scientology back in 2013. Since then, she has published a book on the alleged cult, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” and starred in a docuseries for A&E called “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.” However, it appears Remini still sees some signs of the church’s influence in her life.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Remini is unable to talk to fellow actress Elisabeth Moss.

“Elisabeth Moss believes that she can’t talk to me,” Remini said.

According to Remini, the church has a practice called “acceptable truth,” which she says means “you only say what’s acceptable to the public.”





“But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality — because I’ve spoken out against Scientology,” Remini explained. “So, she isn’t allowed to talk to me. And, me knowing that, I wouldn’t put her in the awkward position.”

Both women are nominated for Emmy awards this September, with Remini up for her docuseries and Moss for her role in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” When asked if Remini would congratulate Moss if she won and they met at the Governor’s Ball following the ceremony, she said, “I would, of course.”

“I don’t hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she’s continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families,” Remini explained.