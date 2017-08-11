Actress Lena Dunham shared a message for Taylor Swift after the singer’s difficult testimony against the DJ who allegedly groped her

Singer Taylor Swift is in court and providing gripping testimony in her case against a Denver DJ she claims assaulted her in 2013. Cheering her on is her longtime friend, actress Lena Dunham.

Dunham congratulated swift in a tweet Thursday for “her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful.”

Swift took the stand against David Mueller, who allegedly groped her “ass” during a meet-and-greet at Denver’s Pepsi Center. Swift described the moments as “horrifying.”





Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 11, 2017

“It was a definite grab, [a] very long grab,” Swift, 27, said in court Thursday. “It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional.”

Swift continued: “He stayed latched on my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him, visibly uncomfortable. The first couple of milliseconds, I thought it must be a mistake. I moved to the side very quickly.”

Mueller has long maintained his innocence. He apparently lost his “dream job” at a radio station because of Swift’s allegations, his attorney Gabe McFarland said, according to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Taylor Swift has given the world more than just good music

“Mueller has been hurt and wants his good name back, and he wants to be fairly compensated for income he lost and ability to earn income in the future,” McFarland said in court on Tuesday.

Mueller sued Swift first in 2015. While claiming he was fired from his job at the radio station, he said he was also banned for life from Swift concerts. Swift countersued, stating in court papers that Mueller “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

RELATED: An alert airline passenger’s eagle eye has put this texting sexual predator in the hands of the law

Interestingly, Swift is not suing for a big payday but rather to send a message to women that they can say no when someone puts a hand on them without permission. Swift’s attorney, Douglas Baldridge, said the pop star is seeking a $1 verdict because she’s “not trying to bankrupt this man.”

“She’s trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone puts their hand on you,” Baldridge said. “Grabbing a woman’s rear end is an assault, and it’s always wrong. Any woman — rich, poor, famous or not — is entitled to not have that happen.”