Actress Lena Dunham shares details of her “Trump diet” and we’re going to guess that it’s not recommended

Donald Trump’s presidency is taking a toll on Lena Dunham’s body.

The “Girls” actress recently admitted that since Trump took office in late January, she has been losing weight.

“Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she told Howard Stern. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’”

Now, Dunham is sharing her “Trump diet” with the world. In a post on Instagram, she detailed exactly how the new president has been affecting her eating habits.





“For those begging me for answers 🍵🍕🍟😪,” Dunham captioned the photo.

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Scribbled on a notepad, Dunham detailed her diet hour by hour.

“8 am: Green tea (read news, forget about it, grows cold). 10 am: 1/2 a croissant before finding out DeVos has been confirmed on Washington Post app, nausea. 2 pm: getting dizzy, squeezy pack of baby food so I don’t faint during press,” she wrote.

“FYI still rocking a BMI above doctor’s recommendation despite months of this. Do not recommend this diet,” she added.

Dunham finished up the detailed list with one final item: “2:30 pm: order 2 veggie dogs eat them on the floor and let dogs finish the buns.”