Actress Olivia Wilde’s biggest (and cutest) fan just can’t wait to watch her Broadway debut

On Thursday night, Olivia Wilde will make her Broadway debut during the opening night of her show “1984,” and while the actress is definitely excited, it seems her daughter is even more so.

“How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!!” Wilde captioned a photo on Instagram, featuring 8-month-old Daisy Josephine flashing an adorably big smile.

How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!! 🙂🙃🙂 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

RELATED: This actress breastfed her daughter on Instagram and shared an empowering message about motherhood

The mom, who also shares 3-year-old son Otis Alexander with fiance Jason Sudeikis, has been performing in the role of Julia since previews for the show began running at the Hudson Theatre last month. After opening night, it will run through the end of September.





“We’re doing everything necessary to tell the story right, and it’s an intense story. We’re throwing ourselves into it, and it’s worth it,” she said of the production. “Broadway was something I always wanted to do. I never really felt like I could call myself an actor until I had done it, and now I feel like I’m earning my keep. And I get to come home to those amazing, little people.”

RELATED: Oh baby! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis just announced some incredible news about their family