Actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account suspended after she spoke against sexual assault

“Charmed” alum Rose McGowan was suspended from Twitter on Wednesday for reportedly violating the social media site’s rules.

The actress took to Instagram to voice her frustrations with a screenshot of her Twitter account that stated the “account violated the Twitter Rules” and they “temporarily limited some of [the] account features.”

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY,” McGowan added in the caption.

The suspension comes after McGowan spoke out against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein amid the furor over sexual assault accusations against him. She also slammed actor Ben Affleck after former MTV VA Hilarie Burton accused him of groping her during a taping of “TRL.” Affleck has since apologized on Twitter.





McGowan alleged that she was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an encounter in a hotel room in an explosive New York Times article.

Other high-profile actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd have all come forward with accusations about Weinstein.

He has reportedly checked into a treatment facility in Arizona following the scandal.

