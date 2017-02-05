Actress Selma Blair breaks down to fans after experiencing one of the worst days of her life

Friday was not a great day for Selma Blair.

The actress took to Instagram following an accident earlier this week with a tearful recount of the details. According to Blair’s post, she accidentally drove away from a gas station with the pump still in her car.

“Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas,” she explained.





Blair continued her confession, “Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass?”

RELATED: Tori Spelling shared the first photo of her adorable new family member, and fans are flipping out

Blair has faced her fair share of woes in the last few months. In June 2016, she suffered an outburst on a plane on the way back from a family vacation. She was removed from the flight and treated following a “psychiatric black out.”

Earlier this year, she told PEOPLE she is “doing great” now.

“It’s a regrettable thing,” Blair said. “Mistakes happen.”