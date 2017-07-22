Actress Sharon Stone shows off her incredible figure in a bikini at 59 years old

Sharon Stone may be approaching 60, but she sure has us fooled!

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo from her family vacation. In it, she dons a bright blue bikini, showing off the incredible shape she’s in at age 59, and is lounging on a boat and soaking up the sun.

“Family boating day,” she captioned the sizzling snap.

Family boating day. #Montana #summer17 A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Stone has blown us away with her age-defying ways. In fact, earlier this month, she shared another bikini photo, captioning it, “Summer attitude.”





Summer attitude. (📷: @pricearana) A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

The busy mother of three’s film career doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, as she will appear in five different movies just this year, including “The Disaster Artist” and “A Little Something for Your Birthday.” Through it all, she’s still managed to maintain her career while raising her beautiful children 16-year-old Roan, 12-year-old Lair and 10-year-old Quinn.

