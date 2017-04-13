Actress Sienna Miller has finally addressed those Brad Pitt flirting rumors
Sienna Miller is over the Brad Pitt flirting rumors.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Miller was spotted flirting with the newly single actor at a dinner party for their new film, “The Lost City of Z.” Miller is starring in the flick while Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment is the producer.

Miller responded to the rumors at a Cinema Society screening for the film.

“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response,” she said according to E! News. “It’s predictable and silly.”

Sounds like that’s nothing more than a rumor and we won’t be seeing them on the red carpet as a couple anytime soon.

Pitt has recently made headlines for his thinner appearance and has been reportedly been living a low-key life to keep his privacy in check. Friends of Pitt claim that he is now “in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time.”

