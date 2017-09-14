Rare People

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting again! See the first pic of her bump

“The Voice” coach Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting baby number two!

Prinsloo was the first to share the happy news with a post of her growing baby bump posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

“ROUND 2….” she wrote alongside the photo of herself in a bikini, full bump on display.

The couple tied the knot in a 2014 San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, ceremony, and they have one daughter together, Dusty Rose, who will be 1 later this month.


