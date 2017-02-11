Adam Levine’s daughter Dusty Rose has made her public debut, and she couldn’t be more adorable

The world has finally seen little baby Levine, Adam Levine and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo’s 4-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose. Levine received a Hollywood star and brought his wife and child along with him to his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” Levine said in his speech. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived, and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”





The couple has remained private since Dusty Rose was born, keeping her away from any media attention. They’ve shared various pictures of her, but have kept her face hidden.

Prinsloo took to Instagram to congratulate Levine on his achievement, sharing two pictures from the ceremony and saying, “A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I’m so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I’m proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you.”

