Adam West’s sidekick Burt Ward had a heartbreaking reaction to losing his friend of 50 years, the “one real Batman”

Following the sudden passing of “Batman” actor Adam West, the man who spent years by his side playing the role of Robin took time to remember his beloved friend.

“I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends,” Ward said in a statement. “Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Night.”





Photos: Adam West, alongside co-star, Burt Ward, on the set of Batman: The Movie (1966) – pic.twitter.com/Zpja2M5XpM — Old Hollywood (@TheOldHollywood) June 10, 2017

The close friends reportedly last saw each other two weeks ago when they traveled to an autograph signing on the east coast together. After a friendship that lasted half a century, it’s no surprise that Ward is truly heartbroken by the loss.

One imagines that with #AdamWest gone, Burt Ward feels a profound existential loneliness. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) June 10, 2017

