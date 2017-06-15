Adele was in tears as she paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the London high-rise fire

Adele made an emotional visit to the Grenfell Tower this week to remember the victims.

On Wednesday, the singer and her husband, Simon Konecki, visited the site of the massive high-rise fire that killed 17 people in London. Fans were quick to spot Adele and shared the moment on Twitter.

Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017

#PHOTOS Adele walking around hugging & showing love to those affected by the #GrenfellTowerFire. pic.twitter.com/9oMjyV2HZb — Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) June 15, 2017

Officials said that the fire started around 1 a.m. local time and the flames kept going for nearly 10 hours after the fire brigade arrived. The fire seemed to be extinguished, but flames started up again around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. According to PEOPLE, 74 people were treated at nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is still unknown.



