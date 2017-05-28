After 14 years together, Barbra Streisand shares heartbreaking news about one of her dearest family members

Rest in peace, Samantha.
Over the weekend, Barbra Streisand took to social media to share their devastating news that her dog passed away.
“This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” Streisand wrote alongside the photo. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 – May 2017.”
Streisand’s fans quickly shared their condolences with the singer.
“Barbra was devoted to Sammie,” a source told PEOPLE. “At home in Malibu, he [sic] followed her around wherever she went. He was truly a loving companion. Her best friend.”
Instagram was a fitting place to publicly mourn her beloved pooch, as the singer often shared pictures of Samantha on the account.
In October, Streisand asked fans for prayers as Samantha was scheduled to undergo surgery. The procedure was later canceled.
No cause of death has been revealed.