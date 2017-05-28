After 14 years together, Barbra Streisand shares heartbreaking news about one of her dearest family members

Rest in peace, Samantha.

Over the weekend, Barbra Streisand took to social media to share their devastating news that her dog passed away.

“This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” Streisand wrote alongside the photo. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 – May 2017.”

"This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha," Streisand wrote alongside the photo. "May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 – May 2017."

Streisand’s fans quickly shared their condolences with the singer.

“Barbra was devoted to Sammie,” a source told PEOPLE. “At home in Malibu, he [sic] followed her around wherever she went. He was truly a loving companion. Her best friend.”

Instagram was a fitting place to publicly mourn her beloved pooch, as the singer often shared pictures of Samantha on the account.

#THATFACE #CotonDeTulear #Sammie A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 19, 2014 at 12:37pm PDT

#Samantha – Gotta move! #CotonDeTulear A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Sep 20, 2014 at 7:23am PDT

The real Sammie looking at her cake Sammie. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 14, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

Time to relax with Jim and Sammie on vacation. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 29, 2016 at 4:31pm PDT

Barbra & Sammie want to remind you that tickets for The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 am local time. Every ticket purchased online includes a CD of Barbra's new album, which will be released later this year. #BarbraENCORE A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 24, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

I never need an excuse to post a photo of Sammie – look at her face! #NationalPuppyDay A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Mar 23, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

Sammie is a teenager! 13 today. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 21, 2016 at 6:41pm PDT

In October, Streisand asked fans for prayers as Samantha was scheduled to undergo surgery. The procedure was later canceled.

No cause of death has been revealed.