After a four-month engagement, yet another Duggar has tied the knot

Joseph Duggar is off the market! The reality TV star and his fiancee, Kendra Caldwell, married in a romantic ceremony Friday night, just four months after getting engaged in May.

The couple wed in Arkansas surrounded by friends and family with Caldwell’s father serving as pastor.

The bride reportedly wore a sparkling gown down the aisle, and the event was decorated with blush and navy blue. Of course, the rest of the close-knit Duggar clan was there to celebrate the occasion.

Duggar, 22, and Caldwell, 18, grew up as friends, having met each other at church when they were kids. They publicly confirmed their courtship in March, and Duggar proposed in May at his sister Joe-Anna Duggar’s wedding.





“We are so excited to be engaged and look forward to a lifetime together,” the married couple wrote on the Duggar family’s website at the time. “We are so grateful for how the Lord brought us together, and we look forward to this special time of engagement and to some day serving Christ as man and wife.”

Love is in the air! 😍😍 Congrats to my bro Joe, and his girlfriend Kendra! 💞https://t.co/OfasUi3IvV pic.twitter.com/EyhvPZwl6r — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) March 9, 2017

Duggar and Caldwell both shared a photo from their wedding day on Instagram, with him captioning it “We are married!!” For her caption, Caldwell wrote, “We got married, today!”

We are married!! A post shared by Joseph Duggar (@josephduggar.rp) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

