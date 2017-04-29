After a shocking eardrum rupture, Gwen Stefani has to cancel performance in Vegas

Gwen Stefani has canceled her latest Las Vegas performance after she ruptured an eardrum while on a flight.

She was admitted to Cedar Sinai and under strict order to not sing or fly, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Stefani was to perform at the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Jennifer Hudson was called in to replace her.





“So Irving [Azoff] called Jennifer Hudson, and she is here right now,” board member Larry Ruvo said ahead of the performances. “Thank you, thank you, thank you Irving!”

Hudson shared her excitement on Instagram.

“U call , I answer ! Ms. Hudson is on the way!”

Stefani filmed a video that included an apology for not being able to perform.

“I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight, but I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my dear friend, Ronald Pearlman,” she said in the clip, according to Entertainment Tonight.

An eyewitness elaborated: