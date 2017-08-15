After a short break, Lionel Richie is bringing his music back for another Las Vegas residency

Lionel Richie is headed back to Vegas!

According to PEOPLE, Richie is gearing up to kick off a 14-show run in November at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“It’s the microcosm of the entire world,” he said about the Vegas audiences. “The whole world’s in the audience. What I love is they talk back to you.”

Richie previously had a residency in Vegas in 2016 and remembered one fan encounter that has always stuck with him.

“I remember there was this one lady in the front row. She had to be 80 years old and she’s standing right next to the stage pressed up against the stage and had this glaring, staring look on her face,” he said. “I gave her the microphone and she said, ‘I just want to tell you how sexy you are.’ Of course the crowd was laughing and I’m blushing!”





Richie has been keeping busy lately as he is currently on tour with Mariah Carey, but when he’s at home, he likes to just be “Pop Pop” to grandkids, Harlow, 9, and Sparrow, 7.

“I’m ‘Pop Pop’ to [my grandkids],” he said. “About five years ago, they said, ‘We didn’t know Pop Pop could sing!’ That’s the humbling point of being with the family.”

Harlow and Sparrow got to see Pop Pop in action last year and were particularly impressed by his background dancers.

“Keeping their attention at this age is pretty darn good. If you can do that, you’re really making some headway,” he said.

Richie has also been rumored to join the reboot of “American Idol” when it returns next year to its new home on ABC. In June, sources told TMZ that Richie had a two hour secret meeting with the producers and network executives really like his “vibe.” He has not yet confirmed if he will be joining the judges table.

His Vegas showcase is scheduled to begin on Nov. 29 and run through March. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.