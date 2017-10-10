After a tear-jerking performance, another couple was eliminated from “DWTS”

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess danced their final dance in the ballroom on Monday night.

In honor of Most Memorable Night, Fisher and Burgess danced a heart-wrenching jazz performance in honor of Fisher’s 11-year-old daughter, Tatum, who survived cancer.

Tatum was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer, when she was just 10 months old, and her father remembered handing his baby girl over to the doctors, not knowing if he would see her alive ever again. The routine was a celebration of life, and of Tatum’s in particular.





The judges scored the duo 23 out of a possible 40 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from hitting the bottom two. Fisher and Burgess wound up in danger of elimination with Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, but in the end, they were the ones who went home.

“Growth as a man, growth as a person,” he said of his time on the show. “I am so happy and so proud to have been a part of this, no matter how long it lasted, and I’m forever changed from it, and I look forward to a bright future.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.