After a tragic miscarriage, “Married At First Sight” stars welcomed a beautiful daughter

Welcome to the world, Henley Grace!

On Aug. 22, “Married at First Sight” stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner welcomed their daughter into the world. Little Henley Grace was born at 5:24 a.m. and weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz and measured 20.2 inches long.

“Mommy and baby are doing well, and Daddy is in pure bliss,” Otis’ rep told PEOPLE.

Otis also shared the first look at family pictures from the hospital and announced the birth of her child to fans on Instagram.

“I’ve never been more in love.💕 @henleygracehehner, you’re mommy’s everything.💗 Thanks, @people for being just as excited as we are to welcome our sweet baby girl.👶🏼🌈 Link to article in my bio. #MyGracieGirl #MyEverything,” she wrote alongside a photo of all their hands together.

Baby Henley also has her own Instagram, where her parents are sharing some of her most precious moments.

“Wrapped around my daddy’s finger already. 💕 #skintoskin#daddysgirl #newborn,” the first pic of the daddy and daughter read.

Otis and Henher wed in 2014 on the hit reality series and revealed her second pregnancy in January, just six months after Otis lost her first child, a son, when she was 4 months pregnant in 2016.

Congratulations to the growing family!