After a week of rumored drama, Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy are “back to normal”

“Dancing with the Stars” partners Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy are putting the drama behind them.

Last week, Chmerkovskiy skipped Monday’s performance, and reports that the two were butting heads quickly made headlines. Multiple sources reported that Lachey and Chmerkovksiy’s big personalities were clashing off screen, and it all apparently blew up, leading to pro Alan Bersten filling in for Chmerkovskiy.

This week, Chmerkovskiy made his way back to the ballroom and performed with Lachey for Most Memorable Night on “Dancing with the Stars.” The reported drama went unmentioned, and things are “back to normal.”





“Everything with Maks and Vanessa seemed back to normal this week, and no one was talking about it,” a source told US Weekly. “It’s like it didn’t happen.”

LATIN NIGHT on @dancingabc! We are trying to channel our inner calienté! Haha!!!🔥💃🏽🔥🕺🏻🔥Hope you had fun watching! Don't forget to VOTE! (Link in my bio) 😘 A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Lachey opened up to viewers this week when she revealed she underwent emergency surgery after prematurely delivering her son Phoenix in December.

Chmerkovskiy was visibly moved by the routine and told co-host Tom Bergeron, “We are people too. This got me completely out of my keel. I never cried before [a dance].”

Following the performance, Lachey took to Instagram to thank her husband, Nick Lachey, and Chmerkovskiy for their support.

“Last night I got to dance the rumba on @dancingabc to @nicklacheysong “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)”. It was a Beautiful & Magical night full of so much Love. Thank You @maksimc for this dance. Guys, don’t forget to vote! Link is in my bio. 💋#TeamBabiesAndBallroom,” she wrote.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.