After almost 20 years, this comedic couple has a shocking announcement about their marriage

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are separating after 17 years of marriage.

The couple announced their split in a joint statement on Friday, saying, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate.”

They added, “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”





Stiller, 51, and Taylor, 45, met in 1999 while filming “Heat Vision and Jack” together and got married in 2000. They share two children Quinlin, 11, and Ella, 15. They’ve starred in well-known comedies, including “Zoolander,” Dodgeball” and “Tropic Thunder.”