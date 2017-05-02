After an elimination upset last week, two dancing duos were given the boot on “Dancing with the Stars”

Say goodbye to Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd AND Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvinstev.

On Monday night, stars Viall and Kerrigan were eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars” and fans are sad to see them go.

The night started with the seven remaining hopefuls dancing for immunity to week seven’s theme, A Night at the Movies. Viall was up against sexy bull riding cowboy Bonner Bolton and partner Sharna Burgess while Kerrigan faced off with Olympic medalist Simone Biles and Sasha Farber.

Viall and Kerrigan both went on to later perform tangos for the audience but the performances weren’t enough to keep them in the competition.





RELATED: Cowboy Bonner Bolton shares some of his sweet grandpa’s best advice ahead of the “DWTS” double elimination

When it came down to the elimination, Kerrigan, Viall and David Ross were announced as the bottom three but it was Viall and Kerrigan’s final bow.

“The whole experience has been amazing,” said Kerrigan after the elimination. “Spending it with Artem, this has been fantastic.”

Viall added, “One of the best of my life. It’s been incredible.”

The double elimination comes just one week after fan-favorites “Glee” alum Heather Morris and partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated just minutes after earning the first perfect score of the season.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.