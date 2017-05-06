After Chris Rock revealed that he had an affair, some are guessing it was with this major star

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, comedian Chris Rock opened up about his past infidelity and admitted that he cheated on his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock with three different women, “One famous, one semi-famous and one a member of the retail class.”

Now, rumors are swirling that the “famous” women was actress and “Scandal” star Kerry Washington. According to a Page Six source, “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.”





Whispers about the affair began in 2007, while Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow, but they went unconfirmed and died down. However, Rock’s new interview reignited the rumors, as he jokingly called his world tour “Total Blackout,” saying, “It’s the alimony tour. I’ve got to make some money first.”

Another Page Six source brushed off the Washington theory, saying, “I take it as a joke when he says he cheated with a famous person. He even says he cheated with a member of Destiny’s Child, but not Beyoncé. He was friends with Kerry around that time. They did the movie together. He was also separated from Malaak around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.”

Washington is now married to Nnamdi Asomugha, with whom she shares two children. Meanwhile, Rock is dating actress Megalyn Echikunwoke.

