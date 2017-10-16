After evacuating his California home, Guy Fieri decided to help other wildfire victims

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was among the evacuees who escaped the wildfires in Santa Rosa, Calif., and decided to thank emergency workers and first responders with a feast in their honor.

“Firefighters have been eating out of their big lunch packs, they get these big package meals, which are awesome. But nothing beats a hot meal,” the famous chef and restaurateur noted.

Fieri reportedly teamed up with the Salvation Army and created a temporary kitchen in a parking lot of the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. According to KTVU, Fieri cooked up thousands of meals with barbecue favorites like roasted chicken, pulled pork and mac and cheese.





RELATED: Jennifer Aniston just made a huge donation to hurricane relief efforts

“This is the least we can do,” Fieri said. “We’re so happy to do it. We’re so sorry for friends who have lost homes. There’s a lot of really good people coming together.”

He also praised Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit that works to bring comfort food to displaced people.

More than 2,800 residences in Santa Rosa have been destroyed by the fire.

“It’s terrible in so many ways, but it’s wonderful to see great people coming together,” Fieri said to KRON.