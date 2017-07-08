After finding Venus Williams at fault for a fatal car crash, police are now changing their tune

Following her car accident that left one man dead and his wife severely injured, police found Venus Williams at fault for the fatal accident. However, following the release of footage of the crash, authorities are now saying she didn’t break the law.

“After the initial investigation was conducted, new evidence into the incident was located,” the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said. “Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal.”

Williams has maintained that she had a green light throughout the ordeal, but police still found her at fault for “violating the right of way” of the other driver. Now, police say it’s unclear who was at fault, and their investigation is still ongoing.

During the early June accident, Williams entered an intersection on a green light. She was forced to slow down as the car in front of her turned. While she was waiting to proceed through the intersection, the other driver’s light turned green. The driver, Linda Barson, then drove through the intersection at around 25 mph and T-boned Williams. She suffered several injuries, and her passenger, her husband, died in the hospital two weeks after the incident.

