After just a year of marriage, another reality star couple is calling it quits

A year after tying the knot, “Married at First Sight” stars Cody Knapek and Danielle Degroot have decided to get divorced.

The couple announced their decision to part ways in a statement on Instagram, writing, “It hasn’t been an easy year, but it has been one of a lot of personal growth and of meeting some amazing people, including the one I got to marry. We value and respect marriage, but life is short and we also value happiness. While this was a difficult decision and divorce is not something either of us hoped for, we decided we will be happiest separating.”





Knapek and Degroot first met on their wedding day in August of last year. They documented the first few months of their marriage on Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight,” on which they openly discussed their intimacy issues but decided to stay married in the season’s finale.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us on our journey! We hope you will be respectful and understanding of our decision,” Degroot continued in the Instagram post. “I went into #MAFS trusting that this was God’s or some greater power’s plan and I stand by that now. Still a big believer in love and looking forward to the future.”

“Just wanted to say thank you to all of the # MarriedAtFirstSight fans that have shown us love and rooted for us along the way,” Knapek echoed on Twitter.

Knapek and Degroot are the first couple from their season to split, and their plan to divorce comes just after they celebrated their one year anniversary and appeared to be doing well. For the occasion, Degroot shared a heartfelt Instagram post, which read, “A year ago today I walked down the aisle & met this awesome guy. And it’s been one wild ride ever since! Happy Anniversary @codyknapek.”

